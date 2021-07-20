Over 3 million people have watched a video of an 8-year-old girl saying she “expects” mass shootings.

Faris Nunn, a young girl, witnessed the shooting on Saturday night at Nationals Stadium in Washington, D.C., while watching the Washington Nationals play baseball. The audible gunshots outside the stadium, which injured three people, sparked alarm among stadium patrons.

Nunn remarked in the video, “I just saw people gazing that way, and I didn’t know what was going on until I heard someone yell, ‘Get down,’ so I just started going under the chairs.”

Nunn said, “It was my second shooting, so I was kind of prepared, because I always expect something to happen,” when asked how she was feeling at the moment. She responded by biting the tips of her left fingernails.

During the Saturday night game, Nunn sat at the third baseline with her parents and younger brother, according to WUSA. Lora Nunn, her mother, informed the news source that her daughter was at a toddler playgroup on the morning of November 6, 2020, when a man was shot to death outside a leisure center in Northeast D.C.

Lora Nunn explained, “We just tried to tell her that this is not typical, that no one is targeting her, that it’s simply a terribly scary period right now with the epidemic.”

During the Nationals’ Saturday night game against the San Diego Padres, the girl’s mother said there were a number of small kids present.

Lora Nunn stated, “At least the people around us were relatively calm and were checking on the kids.”

Several Twitter users voiced their disappointment at Farris Nunn’s remarks. Some have argued that such a little youngster should not be expected to “anticipate” public shootings. Others questioned national gun restrictions and emphasized the necessity for more stringent gun laws.

Fans complimented three San Diego Padres players for opening gates onto the field on Saturday night: Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Wil Myers. Fans were allowed to hide in the dugout until the game began. This is a condensed version of the information.