Over $24 million was spent in Florida to eradicate invasive snails that cause damage to homes.

After years of effort and $24 million in study, an invasive snail species known as the gigantic African land snail has been declared eradicated in the state of Florida. In 2011, the invasive species, which is known to spread dangerous parasites and eat houses, was discovered in a city outside of Miami.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said on Wednesday that the snail had been eradicated from the state. Fried credited the achievement to years of research and collaboration between Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the US Department of Agriculture.

“Without eradication, the huge African land snail may have had major export and trade repercussions for our already-struggling agriculture,” Fried said in a statement released on Wednesday. The term “eradication” refers to a species that hasn’t been seen in at least three years, with the most recent sighting occurring in 2017. According to the USDA, owning or importing the species is banned.

Director of the FDACS Division of Plant Industry Trevor Smith said they had to make sure every single snail was exterminated to eradicate the species. Snails are hermaphrodites, which means that when two of them mate, each of them can create thousands of eggs. The state has spent over $24 million over the last decade studying and locating over 168,000 snails.

The African land snail can reach a length of eight inches and lay 2,000 eggs per year. According to the FDACS, these snails have an average lifespan of eight years. The invasive species is particularly hazardous to the ecosystem because it feeds on over 500 different plants, as well as stucco, a major building material in Florida.

These snails eat stucco to “get the calcium necessary to build shells and potentially carry the rat lungworm infection,” according to the Division of Plant Industry. In both animals and humans, this parasite can cause meningitis. The snails are a “major threat to landscapes, crops, buildings, and human and animal health,” according to the Division of Plant Industry. The use of trained hounds that could detect the snails’ scent even from underground was crucial in eradicating the species. Casie and Mellon, two labrador retrievers, were trained. This is a condensed version of the information.