Over $2 million in scholarships for Colorado students are funded by marijuana tax revenue.

According to The Pueblo Chieftain, Pueblo County announced the scholarships ahead of the forthcoming fall semester.

It will give $1 million to Pueblo Community College, $616,000 to the Colorado State University Pueblo Foundation, $385,000 to student-athletes at CSU Pueblo Athletics, and $26,000 to the Pueblo African American Concern Organization.

The competitive procedure, according to Garrison Ortiz, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, “draws forth some originality and imagination when it comes to how these money are awarded.”

In 2012, Colorado became the first state in the nation to legalize marijuana. Since then, the drug has been authorized for recreational use in 18 states and the District of Columbia. So far this year, four states have enacted laws decriminalizing the substance for adult use: Connecticut, New Mexico, New York, and Virginia.

In addition, medical marijuana is authorized in 37 states. There are about a dozen states that prohibit the use of marijuana in any form.

Last year, Colorado reported $2.1 billion in marijuana sales, the biggest amount on record. Marijuana sales in the state have totaled $962 million so far this year. Since legalizing marijuana nearly a decade ago, the state has made $10 billion in sales.

The state sales tax on marijuana businesses is 2.9 percent. The state can also levy a dedicated cannabis retail sales tax of 15% and a 15% excise tax on wholesale marijuana sales or transfers.

Medical marijuana is exempt from both the sales and excise taxes, which are both set at 15%.

The Marijuana Tax Cash Fund receives 71 percent of the proceeds. The fund must be utilized for health care, health education, substance addiction prevention and treatment initiatives, and law enforcement the year after it is received.

A general fund receives about 15% of marijuana revenue, while the State Public School Fund receives 12.5 percent.

Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, but Democrats in Congress have sponsored numerous legislation to decriminalize it this year.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released his much-anticipated measure last month. The bill would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, where it is now classified as a Schedule 1 substance but is nonetheless legal.