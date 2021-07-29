Over 19K Nicaraguans have been stopped at the border by the US Border Patrol, a new high.

According to Customs and Border Protection data, record numbers of migrants have entered the United States from Nicaragua in recent months, a significant increase as the central American country faces international criticism for arbitrary arrests and human rights violations.

The number of Nicaraguans contacted by US authorities increased to 7,425 in June, up from 534 in January. Since October 1, officials have detained Nicaraguan migrants at the southern border more than 19,300 times, breaking the previous record set in fiscal year 2019, when Nicaraguans were detained more than 13,000 times.

Nicaragua was in the midst of a political crisis at the time, following the government’s announcement that social security benefits would be curtailed. The administration eventually reversed its decision due to widespread protests, but the movement to remove President Daniel Ortega, who has been in office for more than a decade, is still growing.

At least 328 persons were killed, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, during the government’s crackdown on protests.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Alan Reyes Picado fled Nicaragua by bus in the middle of the night, disturbed by memories of government agents pestering him, throwing him in jail, and finally abandoning him in a dumpster half nude.

The 20-year-old immigrant resides in San Francisco after crossing the Mexican-US border in February and being imprisoned for two months. He expects to get a work visa shortly.

Reyes Picado, who left his spouse and an 8-month-old baby in his home country, said, “I lived in fear and decided to seek help in this nation.”

Reyes Picado is one of the hundreds of Nicaraguans who have crossed the border into the United States in recent months.

Now, Ortega is running for president for the fourth time in November’s elections, and he’s been systematically clearing his way of potential competitors by arresting them for alleged crimes against the state.

More than 20 people have been held, including presidential candidates Cristina Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro, Miguel Mora, Medardo Mairena, and Noel Vidaurre, according to the rights commission.

The Associated Press reached out to Ortega’s government for comment, but they did not answer.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants from other nations have also arrived at the United States’ border this year, thanks to President Joe Biden’s new administration. This is a condensed version of the information.