Over 14K vaccinated people have been hospitalized or died as a result of breakthrough COVID cases.

A breakthrough coronavirus infection has sickened over 14,000 vaccinated people in the United States.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 11,440 people with a breakthrough case have been hospitalized, and another 2,674 people with a breakthrough infection have died as of September 7. (CDC).

Although they tested positive for the coronavirus, 25% of breakthrough hospitalizations and 21% of breakthrough fatalities were among asymptomatic persons, or their hospital admission or death was not connected to COVID-19.

Only 49 states are now reporting breakthrough counts to the CDC, so the numbers could be substantially higher.

A recent CDC research released last week discovered that the highly contagious Delta variety has resulted in more serious breakthrough cases than officials had anticipated.

The latest data from the CDC also demonstrates the national impact of the Delta variation. The most common strain has caused an increase in the number of severe cases as a result of a breakthrough infection.

The number of breakthrough hospitalizations had increased by nearly 3,600 in just a month, according to data collected by The New York Times in August, and the number of breakthrough deaths had increased by another 1,000.

19 infections are also having more negative consequences for elderly people, who were traditionally more vulnerable to severe sickness.

While those over 65 continue to have the highest vaccination rates, they also have the largest number of breakthrough-related hospitalizations and fatalities (81 percent and 87 percent, respectively), implying that getting the vaccine was not enough to protect them against serious disease.

Despite the unforeseen threat the variety poses to vaccinated people, federal health officials are still urging people to receive the vaccine, especially since a research released last week indicated that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely than vaccinated people to die from COVID-19.

The number of serious cases linked to a breakthrough infection is less than 0.01 percent of the 178 million people who have had the vaccine.

Despite the fact that vaccines have been proven to be effective, the CDC recommends that anybody who lives in an area with substantial or high transmission of, regardless of immunization status, get vaccinated.