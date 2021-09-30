Over $140,000 has been raised for Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas cheerleader.

As of Thursday morning, a fundraising to support the family of injured Texas cheerleader Makayla Noble has raised more than $140,000.

Noble, 16, was hurt on September 20 while participating in tumbling, a cheerleading activity that involves flips, twists, and hops.

The youngster had suffered a spinal cord injury as a result of her accident, according to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, which stated that hundreds had come to pray for her the day after her tragedy.

People had donated more than $100,000 to Makayla Noble’s family just a few days after the GoFundMe appeal was created on September 21. At the time of writing, this figure has risen to $140,236.

“My kid is a tumbler and has been an all-star cheerleader,” one contributor said. I used to be a cheerleader in college. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

“Makayla Noble has sustained a spinal cord damage as a result of a freak tumbling accident, and has a long road of recovery ahead of her,” organizer Tiffany Smith writes in the campaign description. Please consider making a donation of any amount to demonstrate your love and support for the Noble family.”

“Medically speaking, Makayla has not been given a chance of walking again,” Smith, a family acquaintance, told This website earlier this week. It’s still early in the healing process, but she is currently paralyzed from the chest down and has no mobility in her hands.”

She called the response from the North Texas community, as well as the global cheer community, “incredible,” and said the Noble family is “so grateful” for it.

Several updates on Makayla Noble’s recuperation have been posted on her family member Myriah Noble’s Instagram account so far.

Makayla Noble had become “conscious of her injuries” and the family had been presented with a rehabilitation route, according to Myriah Noble, who offered an update a week ago.

Makayla Noble was photographed smiling in the hospital later, and she was able to go outside in her wheelchair and see her pet cat. Myriah Noble went on to say that the cheerleader had taught herself to feed herself.

Myriah Noble stated the cheerleader was having