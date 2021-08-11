Over 14,000 structures are threatened by the Dixie Fire, with nearly 900 already destroyed.

According to the Associated Press, the Dixie Fire, California’s largest single wildfire, is threatening more than 14,000 properties in mountain and rural villages in the northern Sierra Nevada as it continues to scorch the state.

Since it began about a month ago, the fire has destroyed nearly 900 homes. Last week, the little town of Greenville was largely incinerated by the flames.

Because assessors can’t access some of the charred regions to determine how much was lost, reports on the Dixie Fire’s damage are “certainly susceptible to change,” according to fire spokesperson Edwin Zuniga.

Aircraft were able to join the approximately 6,000 firefighters battling the blaze this week due to some clear skies over the fire.

“Whether or not we can fly is highly dependent on the location of the smoke. There are still certain places where it’s too smoky,” Zuniga explained.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Thousands of acres of new fire lines have been cut to keep the fire from expanding. Officials believe the fire lines built on the blaze’s southern side will keep it at bay, but the fire’s future is undetermined, according to authorities.

“We have no idea where this fire will end up or where it will land. The Plumas National Forest supervisor, Chris Carlton, remarked, “It continues to push us.”

Temperatures are forecast to climb and humidity levels to drop during the following several days, with triple-digit high temperatures and a return of strong afternoon winds possible later in the week, according to fire meteorologist Rich Thompson.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire that started on July 14 had spread to 762 square miles (1,973 square kilometers) and was just 25% contained.

The Dixie Fire is nearly half the size of the August Complex, a series of lightning-caused 2020 flames that raged across seven counties and are considered California’s largest wildfire overall by state officials.

Northern Shasta, Trinity, and Tehama counties were declared states of emergency by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday. The proclamation frees up state resources to aid those affected by the fires and fight the fires in designated counties.

California is in a state of upheaval. This is a condensed version of the information.