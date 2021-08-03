Over 110 million COVID vaccines are being sent to over 60 countries by the United States.

The White House stated Tuesday that the US has provided over 110 million extra doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 60 countries.

The majority of the extra vaccines were supplied through COVAX, a worldwide vaccine initiative that delivers immunizations to low- and middle-income countries. Afghanistan to Zambia are among the countries to which vaccines have been donated.

About 75 percent of President Joe Biden’s vaccines have been distributed through COVAX, with the remainder going to US partners and allies.

In a statement, the White House said, “Today’s announcement marks a fulfillment of his promise and a significant downpayment on hundreds of millions of further doses that the United States will send in the coming weeks.”

Later Tuesday, Biden was slated to update the public on the US strategy to prevent the spread of coronavirus abroad, as well as other topics.

The announcement comes amid a spike in infections in the United States, fueled by the virus’s highly contagious Delta strain, which prompted US public health officials to recommend last week that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 resume wearing face coverings in public indoor settings.

Biden has stated that the United States will be the world’s “arsenal of vaccines.” However, while significant, the 110 million doses supplied by the United States, mostly through COVAX, are a small fraction of what is required globally.

According to a statement released by the White House on Tuesday, the United States will begin distributing 500,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to 100 low-income nations by the end of August.

The 110 million donated doses came from surplus vaccine stock in the United States, as immunization rates in the United States slowed due to widespread vaccine apprehension.

A total of 90 million Americans aged 12 and up have yet to receive a single dosage of the vaccination.

Biden had promised to send more than 80 million doses overseas by the end of June, but due to logistical and regulatory challenges in recipient nations, he had only been able to send a portion of that.

The rate of shipments picked up dramatically through July.

