Over 100 dogs were rescued and placed in adoption centers after being rescued from a Texas home.

A property owner in Texas surrendered over 100 dogs to city officials, leaving them in need of adoption.

On Thursday, September 23, the City of Mesquite’s Animal Service Division rescued the dogs from a property and transferred them to other shelters.

According to a news release from the City of Mesquite, all 111 dogs were discovered at a single residence. “Small breed dogs,” according to the description.

The reasons that led to so many dogs in one place were not revealed, although it is a serious violation of the city’s rule, which allows just three dogs per family.

The city also did not specify the conditions in which the dogs were discovered on the premises.

“The property owner surrendered the animals to the City, and we transferred them to our shelter for impoundment and intake vaccines,” Maria Martinez, director of neighborhood services for the city, said in a statement.

The dogs were subsequently sent to animal rescue organizations. “We worked with our rescue partners, and by the end of the day, all of the dogs had left the shelter to begin their new journey,” Martinez continued.

A list of animal rescue shelters that the public can contact for adoption or fostering opportunities was included in the city press release.

Mesquite Animal Shelter, Lewisville Animal Shelter, Dallas Pets Alive, Street Dog Project, and many others are among them. A complete list is available here.

A number of images illustrating the large-scale rescue operation were also issued by the city, showing several of the rescued canines in cages. Others purport to show the canines being inspected by a veterinarian.

“This was a successful rescue event, and we could not have done it without our hardworking City personnel who moved promptly and compassionately, as well as our animal rescue partners,” Martinez added.

It’s not the first time animals in need of adoption have surfaced recently. A cry for aid has been issued by an animal rescue group in Muncie, Indiana, after one of its officers discovered a container of 15 cats and kittens left beside a river. Some of the babies were only a week old.

Muncie Animal Care & Services, in a Facebook post, stated that it was already above capacity by 100 cats, with 400 in.