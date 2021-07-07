Over 100 American Airlines flights have been canceled, putting passengers on hold for another week.

American Airlines Cancels Over 100 Flights, Passengers Face Another Week of Disruption

Passengers on American Airlines flights are facing more travel upheaval as a result of Tropical Storm Elsa‘s extreme weather, which has already resulted in hundreds of flights being delayed in recent weeks due to labor shortages.

According to the Flight Aware website, more than 100 American Airlines flights scheduled to depart on Tuesday or Wednesday have been canceled.

Tropical Storm Elsa, which is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday before moving on to Georgia and South Carolina, has already caused major disruption including the closing of airports such as Tampa International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

A handful of flights in and out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) were among the canceled flights, with an American Airlines spokeswoman telling This website that the cancellations were due to weather.

According to WFAA, delays at the Texas airport ahead of the July 4 weekend resulted in DFW having the most flight cancellations of any airport in the world at the time.

American Airlines had previously warned that there would be a number of canceled flights because of a lack of staff and an increase in customer demand.

Hundreds of flights were canceled across the country in one weekend in mid-June, with the airline warning that disruptions could continue until at least mid-July.

“The first couple weeks of June delivered extraordinary weather to our largest hubs, severely affecting our operations and causing delays, canceled flights, and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers’ plans,” an American Airlines spokeswoman told This website.

“That, combined with the labor shortages some of our vendors are contending with and the incredibly quick ramp-up of customer demand, has led us to build in additional resilience and certainty to our operation by adjusting a fraction of our scheduled flying through mid-July.”

Despite the recent setbacks, which included a handful of weather-related cancellations due to Tropical Storm Elsa, American Airlines COO David Seymour stated in a memo to staff obtained by This website that the carrier completed 99.3% and 99.4% of flights on June 3 and 4, respectively.

“During the long weekend — July 1 through July 5 — together, we safely carried nearly 2.7 million customers on more than 26,000 combined mainline and regional flights,” said Seymour. “That’s nearly three times more customers than we carried in 2020 and more than double the number of flights. A truly impressive ramp up.”

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Elsa is currently moving toward Florida at a speed of around 12 miles per hour.