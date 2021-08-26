Over 1.6 million people have watched a video of a Starbucks employee rescuing a woman from a male harasser.

According to her, the video was released by a user named @greenybeany420 and the events took place in an Orem, Utah Starbucks. The video starts with an inaudible conversation between a man and a lady as she nervously sips and turns away. “Man won’t leave me alone,” reads the on-screen text.

The lady responds uneasily, “Just advertising.” Then a female barista approaches and refills her drink, adding, “That’s for you.”

The woman answers, “Thank you very much.”

“You doing okay?” the barista asks as she keeps close to the woman.

The woman sighs and says, “Yeah.” “Actually, I’m about to leave.” “me: anxious af,” reads the on-screen text. The term AF stands for “as f*ck,” slang for “intense emotion.”

“All right,” says the barista. “Is it because of him?” she asks in a low voice, alluding to the man.

The woman responds, “Yes.” “It’s fine.”

“All right,” the barista says. Sorry for the inconvenience. Please let me know if you have any more inquiries. “Would you like me to re-fill your water bottle?” “(staying with me)” reads the on-screen text.

“I think I’m good, I’m pretty much done,” the woman says.

@greenybeany420

What a fantastic method to handle this circumstance. Starbucks baristas, thank you!! Because of you, I felt lot safer. a unique sound ave –

The woman speaks directly into the camera while seated inside her automobile in the second section of the video. She speaks fast and acknowledges that the event has left her feeling nervous.

When the man sat next her, she claims she was working alone. By mentioning her husband six times and telling him she was working on “something really time-sensitive” and didn’t have time to chat, she made it “very plain” she didn’t want to converse.

Before @greenybeany420 began recording, the barista allegedly came over once. “We’ve been having an issue with this man,” the staffer said quietly to the woman. Let us know if he makes you uncomfortable.”

When the male continued to speak, though, the woman began recording.

