Outside the Supreme Court, protests are intensifying ahead of the Mississippi abortion rights case.

On Wednesday morning, protesters gathered outside the United States Supreme Court, where the court was set to hear arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, which is considered one of the most significant legal challenges to abortion rights since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Hundreds of demonstrators were seen gathered outside the Supreme Court in a video uploaded to Twitter by Craig Ford of Mississippi’s WTVA television.

“Since our arrival this morning, the crowd outside the United States Supreme Court has grown dramatically,” Ford tweeted.

Since our arrival this morning, the gathering outside the United States Supreme Court has increased dramatically. Ford had uploaded an image of the Supreme Court a few hours earlier, with much fewer demonstrators seen outside.

Outside the nation's highest court, protesters on both sides are gathered ahead of arguments on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. Pro-abortion and anti-abortion activists were among those who demonstrated outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The pro-abortion rights Women’s March said on Tuesday night that they planned to encircle the Supreme Court to “make our opposition heard.”

“The right to have an abortion is under jeopardy. The Supreme Court has begun to consider Dobbs v. JWHO, a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade “In a tweet, the Women’s March organization stated.

We’ll encircle the Supreme Court tomorrow to make our opposition known.

March for Life's Twitter account tweeted multiple photographs of their own supporters outside the Supreme Court on the opposing side of the abortion argument.

"Today is a watershed moment in our country's history: the #SCOTUS will hear oral arguments in #DobbsvJackson in just a few moments while thousands of pro-life Americans rally outside," March said.