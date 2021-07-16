Outside Planned Parenthood, proud boys armed with bats clash with counter-demonstrators.

Following a violent protest outside an abortion clinic in Oregon earlier this week, police made two arrests.

Officers stated a group of roughly 20 Proud Boys-style protestors armed with sidearms, paintball guns, bats, and body armor clashed with a group of counter-protesters armed with bats and paintball guns outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Salem.

A “scuffle” ensued, with both parties spraying “chemical irritants” at each other and the policemen, according to authorities.

The Proud Boys are a far-right group renowned for violent clashes with antifa, particularly in Portland, Oregon’s streets. During a televised presidential debate in September 2020, the group acquired prominence because Trump failed to denounce them and instead ordered them to “stand back and stand by.”

They deny being white supremacists and instead refer to themselves as an all-male “western chauvinist” society, although the Southern Poverty Law Center lists them as a hate group.

The confrontation occurred on Tuesday at an event hosted by the Church at Planned Parenthood, which characterizes its efforts near sexual health clinics as “a church service outside the gates of Hell.”

“Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, between 50 and 70 persons were in attendance for the demonstration branded as The Church at Planned Parenthood at 3825 Wolverine ST NE,” a Salem Police Department representative said in a statement.

“Within the enormous gathering, about 20 people dressed in Proud Boys garb appeared to be acting as security. Some of these people had apparent sidearms, paintball guns, bats, and body armor on them.

“A group of roughly 40 counter-protestors arrived on foot at 6:20 p.m., carrying bats, paintball guns, and armor.”

Although similar protests occur on a daily basis, police reported that recent clashes had “escalated.”

“An initial scuffle between opposing factions happened early on,” according to the department, and officers quickly became outnumbered, prompting an emergency need for police reinforcement.

“Minutes later, the two groups began to converge, with MRT [Mobile Response Team] cops positioning themselves in the middle in an attempt to keep the parties separate,” the statement added. Individuals on both sides continued to clash after refusing to accept official orders.

“Both factions sprayed each other and the officers with chemical irritants.

“To put a halt to it.” This is a condensed version of the information.