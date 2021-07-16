Outside of a New York Deli, a gunman shoots a young cyclist in the head.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) just published a video showing the point-blank killing of a cyclist outside of a deli.

At around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, officers responded to a 911 call about a man shooting victim. The event occurred on the corner of Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street in Brooklyn’s Flatbush area.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot multiple times in the chest and once in the left arm. The young man was taken to Kings County Hospital and pronounced deceased there.

Pierrot Simeon, 21, has been identified as the victim. According to authorities, Simeon resided around the corner from the crime scene.

No arrests have been made, and the inquiry is still underway. The circumstances behind the incident remain unknown.

The New York Police Department released video of the incident on Friday in the hopes of identifying the gunman.

The suspect is seen standing outside of a deli, holding what looks to be a cellphone near to his ear in the 17-second video. A gray T-shirt, gray and white shorts, and black and white sneakers are worn by the suspect.

Simeon then rides his Citibike outside the store and appears to speak with the suspect. The suspect takes a revolver from a fanny pack slung over his shoulder and starts shooting at close range.

Simeon is knocked off his bike, and the shooter flees.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 800-577-TIPS or send a direct message to NYPDTips on Twitter. Anyone who comes forward could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,500.

According to the most recent crime figures given by the police department, there were 165 shootings in the city in June. Over the Fourth of July holiday, more than 60 people were shot in the five boroughs.

