Outside her only window, a New Yorker shares a terrifying view of a trash bag mountain.

A New Yorker unveiled the view from her apartment’s only window—a stack of trash bags—and revealed that she spends more than $1,500 per month to live there.

Caroline Gelgot jokedly captioned a video of her Manhattan studio on her TikTok account, “Stop dreaming, start doing.”

She records her little kitchen, which has a stove, counter space, and appliances, before concentrating on the window. Outside, a massive mound of black and white trash bags fills a courtyard, nearly obstructing her view of everything else.

In an on-screen caption, she added, “If you’re looking for a sign to move to New York City, this is it.” Since it was posted on Monday, the video, which can be watched here, has had over 3.3 million views.

TikTokers had a lot of questions about the trash mountain, which Gelgot responded in follow-up movies. She disclosed in one video that she pays $1,575 per month for the studio.

“It’s technically supposed to be $1,890,” she explained, “but they didn’t want to cut the price too low because of COVID pricing.” So, for the first 12 months of the lease that I signed, I get two months free. So, after a year, it will increase to $1,890, which I can’t afford; $1,575 was the upper limit of my budget, so I’ll be moving out after a year.

“Aside from the view, it’s actually a really wonderful apartment. This is the greatest one I toured in Manhattan.” It’s quite large for an apartment, with the largest kitchen I’ve ever seen in a Manhattan studio. Except for wi-fi, all utilities are included. Plus, there was no extra payment for the view.” She said that the garbage pile was made up of both refuse and recycling, in response to viewers’ questions about why it was so large.

“So, the recycling is collected three times a week and the garbage is collected twice a week, but because there is overlap, they are both collected on Mondays at 5 p.m. So, that was taken earlier today, on a Monday morning, so that’s the worst it’s ever gotten,” she explained.

cite=”https://www.tiktok.com/@carolinegelgot/video/7020433374397402374″ blockquote class=”tiktok-embed” This is a condensed version of the information.