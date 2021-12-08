Outside Fox News HQ, a video of a Christmas tree fire shows it engulfed in flames.

A video of a Christmas tree engulfed in flames outside Fox News’ New York office after a suspected arson attempt has gone viral.

The so-called “All-American Christmas Tree” in Manhattan’s Fox Square caught fire early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed to The Washington Newsday that a 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire after he was seen climbing the tree outside Fox News’ office building on the junction of West 48 Street and Sixth Avenue by security.

The RawsAlerts Twitter account posted a video of the tree in flames, which has since been seen over 700,000 times.

Shannon Bream reports on Fox News Night that the Christmas tree outside Fox News's headquarters on the Avenue of the Americas has caught fire. During a live broadcast of Fox News At Night, Fox News host Shannon Bream also reported on the fire.

“It appears that firefighters are on the scene,” Bream added, adding that “you can see the smoke and aftermath.” They’re attempting to bring things under control. We’ll keep you informed.

“It’s a big, lovely, well-decorated tree right there on the Avenue of the Americas, Sixth Avenue in New York City, but kudos to the staff who appear to have it under control.”

“This is our All-American Christmas tree,” Bream stated later in the broadcast. For the time being, the fire looks to be out. It was enveloped in flames just a few moments ago. There was no mention of any injuries.

“We watched the crews there battling it out valiantly.” They’ve got it under control now. For the time being, it appears that the fire has been extinguished.

"We watched the crews there battling it out valiantly." They've got it under control now. For the time being, it appears that the fire has been extinguished.

"But we'll keep an eye on things and attempt to figure out what started it all." But, for the time being, it appears that everyone is safe and well. The fire has been extinguished." The Christmas tree lights outside Fox's offices were only turned on Sunday evening. The 50-foot-tall structure.