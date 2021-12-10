Outside an apartment complex, a baby with the umbilical cord still attached was discovered.

On Wednesday, a newborn baby boy was discovered barely clothed outside of an apartment building in Memphis, Tennessee, in 50-degree weather.

On Wednesday evening, Memphis Police claimed they responded to a complaint concerning an abandoned baby. When officers came, they discovered the baby on the pavement beneath the building’s breezeway. In a non-critical state, he was soon transferred to a local hospital.

Because the baby’s umbilical cord was still attached, witnesses told Fox13 that they thought the newborn was just a few hours old. The cord usually falls out naturally one to three weeks after birth.

A person swaddled the infant close in an attempt to warm him up, according to video posted by witnesses on Facebook live.

Memphis Police were able to locate the infant’s mother a few hours later, and no charges were brought. The Safe Haven Law in Tennessee ensures that women who choose to surrender uninjured babies to specified institutions within two weeks of birth are not prosecuted.

The law, which was passed in 2001, was adopted in the hopes of reducing the number of babies who were abandoned in unsafe circumstances.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services stated that “as long as the infant is unhurt and the kid is relinquished within two weeks of delivery, the mother – or parents – will not be prosecuted and will be assured of complete confidentiality.”

While state-by-state Safe Haven laws differ, all 50 states allow for the safe surrender of a child up to a specific age. In some jurisdictions, the law also established public safe haven boxes, which allow parents to safely place their children in the box, which keeps them inside a building and eliminates the need for them to be surrendered outdoors.

The majority of safe haven baby boxes may be found in local fire stations and hospitals, and they are designed to call 911 if the exterior door is left open. When the infant is placed inside the box and the door is shut, the box will automatically lock from the outside until authorities come.

Memphis police are still looking into the incident, but the infant is fine and has been released from the hospital.

