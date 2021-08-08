Outside a Dallas hospital, health workers demonstrate against the vaccine mandate.

Hundreds of people, including healthcare workers, gathered outside a Dallas hospital to protest vaccine mandates, as COVID-19 admissions soared, leaving the county with only 16 ICU beds.

According to the Dallas Morning News, more than 200 protesters gathered outside Baylor University Medical Center on Saturday.

The demonstrators, many of whom were clad in medical scrubs, were seen in videos shared on social media chanting, “My body, my choice.”

They came out to protest after the Baylor Scott & White hospital system announced that by this fall, every employee would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, joining other hospital systems, agencies, and providers in enacting mandates in the wake of a surge in cases fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Baylor Scott & White said in a statement that the variant has resulted in an increase in severe sickness and hospitalization, with the majority of individuals affected being unvaccinated.

According to the Morning News, Blake Randolph and his partner Shane Lall wore Baylor Scott & White scrubs to the demonstration.

According to Randolph, mandating employees to undergo COVID-19 shots will result in a reduction in the workforce. “Every time someone leaves or is fired because they can’t obtain a vaccine,” he continued, “our workforce shrinks even more.” “As it stands, we are already overworked and understaffed on a daily basis.”

Lall said he couldn’t get the vaccine because of a medical condition, and he believes additional research on the vaccine’s long-term consequences is needed. He stated, “Basically, we stand for body autonomy.”

We reached out to Baylor Scott & White for comment.

The demonstration took place as officials continue to push people to obtain their vaccinations, with the Biden administration regularly warning of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Only 16 ICU beds were available in all of Dallas County as of Saturday, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

According to the county’s health department, about half of Dallas County’s overall population has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

As of 8/7/2021, there are 16 adult ICU beds available in Dallas County, according to data supplied to @NCTTRAC.

