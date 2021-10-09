Outrage over a video of a Titanic-themed pool party: ‘Pretty Disrespectful.’

After a tape from the night acquired over 2.5 million views online, a viral Titanic-themed party has split the internet.

After some viewers attacked the pool party, which saw participants dress up, TikTok user Eirunn, @eirunneba, was obliged to defend it after some viewers criticized it for “celebrating” the Titanic tragedy.

“Went to a Titanic party where no phones were allowed,” she wrote on the screen, displaying her attire, which she said was inspired by the 1997 film’s dinner scene.

She wrote, “Lucky someone slipped their phone in to capture the ship sinking,” before uploading a clip from the night.

The footage shows partygoers in their Titanic costumes swimming in the pool. Most were dancing in circles, arms around each other, singing “My Heart Will Go On,” while others sat atop life-raft inflatables.

The party theme drew criticism online from individuals who claimed it celebrated, or made a novelty of, such a horrible incident, due to the large number of views. On April 15, 1912, the RMS Titanic sank, killing more than 1,500 people.

“Imagine telling survivors 100 years ago that actual parties of such a disaster would exist,” one user said.

“So you’re basically commemorating the world’s worst cruise ship disaster, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,500 people?” “Wonderful work,” said another.

“This was really insulting,” one disgruntled viewer said, “yet go on about how it was a ‘fun’ small themed party with your buddies.”

