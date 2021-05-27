Outrage over a photo of white cops posing with a smiling black suspect—’It’s a Trophy’

On social media, a photo of a squad of armed white police officers around a detained Black suspect has stirred outrage.

Eric Boykin, a suspect in a bank heist in Prentiss, a tiny town in Jefferson Davis County, Mississippi, was featured in the photograph.

Boykin, of Gulfport, entered the Hancock Bank armed with a revolver and robbed it, according to Investigator Richard Browning of the Prentiss Police Department.

After a manhunt involving several law enforcement organizations, including the ATF, FBI, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and Mississippi Department of Corrections, he was apprehended on Tuesday in a forested area roughly 600 yards from the bank.

He faces charges of armed robbery and handgun possession by a convicted felon.

Officers posed for a photo with Boykin after he was arrested, which was eventually uploaded online. Boykin, who is shirtless, is shown on the ground with four white cops and two dogs, smiling and holding his arms behind his back.

So either 1) none of the people involved, from the cops to the news station to the person who posted it, recognized how horrible it looked, or 2) they did, and that’s why they posted it. Those are your only two options! They’re both bad, and they’re both bad. 5N37OgG8sZ https://t.co/5N37OgG8sZ

May 26, 2021 — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice)

Some Twitter users were critical of the image.

“So either 1) none of the people involved, from the policemen to the news station to the worker who posted this, knew what a poor look this is, or 2) they do know how it looks, and that’s why they uploaded it,” Josie Duffy Rice, a journalist and the former president of non-profit news website The Appeal, tweeted alongside a now-deleted tweet from WLBT. “Those are the only two possibilities! and they are both very very bad.”

“I am sitting here in utter disbelief. NO WORDS,” a Twitter user wrote in response.

Others likened it to the kind of images shared by hunters of big game trophies.

“This isn’t evidence, it’s not proof of anyone’s injuries (or lack thereof). It’s a trophy,” one Twitter user wrote.

Some suggested that race was not a