Outrage is sparked when students dump filthy lunch trays on the public school floor.

A video that appeared to show children putting their lunch trays straight onto the floor while the trash can was full generated uproar online.

On Friday, a video posted to TikTok showed a mound of half-eaten food and empty packets thrown in a heap beneath a chute overflowing with discarded trays.

Heythatsme.08 captioned the video, saying, “This happened at my school today,” as people in the background can be heard muttering, “Damn,” and calling the sight “crazy.”

“Public school rn [right now],” the poster captioned the video, which can be seen here, and then commented on the scenario in the comments.

“The trash compounder was so packed that the pupils had no choice but to place their trays next to it,” they explained. After that, the personnel stated it was fine.”

Despite the fact that the teachers said the littering was permitted by them, the scenes outraged many people after the video received over 500,000 views.

“Ya’ll screwed up,” Julian 302 wrote. It’s up to someone’s parent to tidy it up.”

Monae the Loner remarked, “Could have grabbed a trash can from the corridor or something and tossed it away in the hallway or restroom.”

“Ya’ll should clean things up,” Marii iita simply stated.

“Why not just leave them on the tables?” Katelin Robets wondered.

“That’s messed up,” Toni remarked. You have no respect for other people the way you act. At the very least, you could have left it on the table.”

“This is simply sad!” Cassie McMahon added. They wrote thank you notes to the custodians at my kids’ school today.”

Forest Glen Middle School in Coral Springs, Florida is likely to be the school in the video.

Following a bomb scare early this year, the school has been in the news several times in recent months.

According to Coral Springs police, two schools were evacuated on August 20 as a result of “code black” threats.

“@CoralSpringsPD is aware of & working in the area of Forest Glenn Middle School on a bomb threat that was made to the school via phone call,” the police department’s official Twitter account stated.

“Both students and faculty are safe. Please remain clear of this area while it remains. This is a condensed version of the information.