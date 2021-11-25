Outcry over a book on preventing sex abuse is partly linked to the author’s trans identity, according to the author.

According to The Associated Press, Allyn Walker, an Old Dominion University professor who was at the center of a controversy over a book published in June, will resign at the conclusion of the school year in May.

The book, which was concentrated on the topic of preventing sexual assault against minors, received criticism and even threats against the author since it addressed the subject in an insensitive manner, according to several reviewers.

Interviews with nearly 40 people who admit to being sexually attracted to youngsters who have never committed any sexual assault against them are included in Allyn Walker’s book “A Long, Dark Shadow, Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity.”

The goal of the study, according to Walker, was to figure out what coping mechanisms and mental health methods people who are attracted to someone use when they don’t act on it. They anticipated that by “destigmatizing” getting therapy for child attraction, the research will help prevent others who have similar feelings from abusing children.

The book lately acquired a lot of attention online, prompting charges of pedophilia and justifications for pedophilia directed at Walker, as well as threats sent at them and the Old Dominion school and community for employing Walker.

Walker, a transgender professor who uses the pronoun “they,” said in a statement released Wednesday that they believe some of the threats directed at them and the university derive from the fact that they are transgender, but the book’s goal was always to help victims and prevent future sexual abuse.

“I’m concerned that my readers may mistakenly believe that I’m downplaying or even seeking to normalize child sexual assault,” Walker said in the book’s foreword. “There isn’t a single thing that could be further from the truth.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Some in the media and online mischaracterized that research, mainly because of my trans identity,” Walker said in a statement.

“As a result,” Walker continued, “many threats were made against me and the college community as a whole.”

Walker’s stint as a social worker counseling sexual assault victims, some of whom were minors, was mentioned in the book’s prologue.

Walker is a sociology and criminal justice assistant professor.