Outage affects Southern California Edison, a power company that serves 15 million people.

An outage has occurred at Southern California Edison (SCE), a power utility that serves over 15 million consumers.

According to Downprotector, a website that offers information about the status of various websites and services, there had been approximately 500 recorded outages as of 2 p.m. local time on June 15.

Downprotector’s stats, however, are erroneous, according to a SCE spokeswoman. SCE claimed that as of 4 p.m. local time on June 15, 166 outages had left an estimated 19,000 SCE customers without service across the company’s service area. The majority of the disruptions are due to equipment failures, according to the business.

On the SCE website, a map of outages indicated reported disruptions in the state’s southern region.

The state braced for its first significant heatwave of 2020 this week, with daily highs ranging from 100 to 110 degrees.

SCE assured this website that it was ready for the heat wave and that staff were on standby. Customers have been instructed to conserve energy during the heat wave, not because of inadequate energy supplies, but to avoid putting a load on the electric grid. Customers should set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and keep their refrigerators stocked with objects to take up airspace, according to SCE. Because opening refrigerators allows cold air to leave, requiring more energy to chill the room, keeping refrigerators full allows for less air to escape, requiring less energy to cool the space.

According to Daily Energy Insider, SCE gave $18 million in early May to help pay for firefighting helicopters in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura. The three helicopters will assist firefighters in responding more swiftly to wildfires by dropping enormous amounts of water and fire retardant. Local firefighting organizations will be in charge of the helicopters, which will be strategically located throughout SCE’s 50,000 square mile service region.

“Following the historic 2020 fire season, it is an honor to work with our frontline fire agency partners to help save and protect lives,” SCE President and CEO Kevin Payne said. “SCE remains committed to reducing the risk of wildfires and supporting the readiness and response efforts of our fire agencies.”

Hot temperatures, strong winds, dry air and drought conditions have created an elevated fire risk throughout California.

Four fires have already ignited within the. This is a brief summary.