Otters Caught Stealing Blue Crabs for a Late-Night Snack

In the middle of night, a troop of mischievous river otters was captured plundering an aquarium’s crabs.

The information was discovered after a worker at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island observed that their crab pots had been raided overnight and set up a camera to catch the perpetrators. The endeavor culminated in a video, which can be watched here, highlighting the otters’ amusing behaviors.

North American river otters are noted for their “playful” attitudes, according to the National Wildlife Federation. “Thick, protective hair to help them stay warm when swimming in frigid waters…. short legs, webbed feet for speedier swimming, and a long, thin body and flattened head for streamlined movement in the water,” according to the semi-aquatic creatures.

River otters can stay underwater for up to eight minutes at a time, according to the organization. They use their long whiskers to “find prey in dark or hazy water” and their clawed feet to grip and hold onto prey while underwater.

River otters are gregarious animals who engage in activities such as “snow and mud sliding, tail chasing, water play, and snow burrowing,” all of which “help develop social bonds and allow young otters to perfect hunting methods.”

The North Carolina Aquarium shared the video on social media on Tuesday, and it shows a lot of these fun bonding activities. The river otters frolic around the pier, chase each other, and even defecate in what the aquarium refers to as “their cute poop dance.” A blue heron also makes a brief appearance on the dock in the film.

One otter tries to get up close and personal with the camera near the end of the video, appearing to nudge it until it falls backward.

“The riddle of the empty crabpot has been deciphered! “While hanging out on our soundside instructional dock, river otters have been nibbling on blue crabs,” the aquarium reported on Facebook. “At the end, they really let us know what they think of the trail camera.”

While the otters may be to blame for the stolen crabs, the aquarium says the animals are a welcome addition to the habitat.

This action is also intriguing to watch since river otters are an indicator species, which means their presence indicates something is wrong. This is a condensed version of the information.