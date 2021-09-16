Others are allowed to follow Idaho’s largest hospital’s lead in implementing health-care rationing.

Due to an influx of COVID-19 patients, Idaho’s largest hospital network started health-care rationing this week, and Idaho public health officials expanded the rationing statewide on Thursday.

On Wednesday, St. Luke’s Health System urged state health officials to authorize “crisis standards of treatment,” citing the increased number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization as a reason. After that, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued a statement authorizing hospitals throughout the state to follow suit.

In a statement, Idaho Department of Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said, “The situation is serious – we don’t have enough resources to effectively treat the patients in our hospitals, whether you’re there for COVID-19, a heart attack, or a traffic accident.”

The few resources available for COVID-19 patients will be allocated to the patients who are most likely to survive, according to crisis care criteria. In the most serious cases, patients are treated with less effective procedures or given pain medication and other palliative care.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

With only roughly 40% of its citizens properly vaccinated against COVID-19, Idaho is one of the least immunized states in the United States. Only Wyoming and West Virginia have lower immunization rates than the rest of the country.

The decision was made a week after Idaho officials began authorizing health-care rationing in hospitals in the state’s northern regions.

People should get vaccinated and wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor settings, according to Jeppesen.

“Our hospitals and healthcare systems are in desperate need of our assistance. More individuals getting vaccinated is the best strategy to halt crisis levels of care. If you get sick from COVID-19, it drastically reduces your odds of needing to go to the hospital,” Jeppesen added.

According to a tabulation by Johns Hopkins University, one out of every 201 Idaho residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. In terms of newly confirmed cases per capita, the primarily rural state ranks 12th in the United States. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, more than 1,300 new coronavirus infections were reported to the state on Wednesday.

The number of people admitted to hospitals has increased dramatically. According to the most recent data available from the state, 678 persons were hospitalized with coronavirus across the state on Monday.

In the meantime, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds has mostly remained constant. This is a condensed version of the information.