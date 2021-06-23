Other Republicans, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, have renewed their calls for Fauci’s removal: He was in charge of our lives.

On Tuesday, a group of House Republicans who opposed mask mandates and shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic demanded that Dr. Anthony Fauci be removed from his position, accusing him of pressing for unneeded steps to limit the spread of the virus.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, told reporters at the US Capitol, “Dr. Fauci was not elected by the American people—he was not intended to steer our economy.” “However, for the past year, Dr. Fauci has had a strong grip on our lives.”

“How do you feel about being a part of this human experiment?” she said. That’s what we’ve been doing for the past year,” says the author.

Fauci has been the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly four decades, but his reputation as the face of the country’s coronavirus response grew substantially last year. On Tuesday, the NIAID did not respond to This website’s request for comment from Fauci.

President Joe Biden recently told reporters that he is “extremely confident” in Fauci’s job, and White House press secretary Jen Psaki has maintained that she does not envision the president firing Fauci under any circumstances.

COVID-19 has killed over 600,000 people in the United States, but as 145 million people have been properly vaccinated, daily confirmed cases and deaths have steadily decreased.

Greene has introduced legislation that would effectively remove Fauci by cutting his compensation to zero dollars, but it is unlikely to be considered in the Democratic-controlled House.

Republican senators have seized on Fauci’s emails, which were initially obtained by BuzzFeed and The Washington Post through Freedom of Information Act requests, for any blunders or discrepancies while he was counseling the Trump administration during the early months of the outbreak. They’ve also criticized Fauci’s public statements dismissing the notion that the coronavirus was generated in a Wuhan, China, facility.

During Tuesday’s news conference, supporters of the bill took turns accusing Fauci of being an opportunistic publicity seeking whose counsel has changed over time.

Representative Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, stated, “He’s a performer who deserves an Academy Award for outstanding dramatic acting in a pandemic.”

They also slammed China for its ties to the malware, with some even questioning whether the virus was leaked on purpose. This is a condensed version of the information.