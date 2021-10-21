Other COVID Variants Are Dominating, but That Doesn’t Mean There Won’t Be More.

The Delta variant’s dominance is suppressing other variants of worry and curiosity, but just because they haven’t overtaken the dominant strain doesn’t mean further COVID-19 mutations aren’t on the way.

Delta first appeared in India in October 2020, and its strong transmissibility has hampered the spread of other varieties. Despite the mutation’s global reach, the World Health Organization (WHO) is tracking at least 14 other variants that have evolved since Delta was discovered, with more likely to appear in the future.

When a virus is given the opportunity to mutate, it produces variants. As a result, new varieties are possible as long as the virus is circulating.

Experts can’t say for sure how transmissible or dangerous future mutations will be. The Lambda and Mu varieties have yet to gain traction in the same manner that Delta has, despite the fact that the Mu variety is responsible for a “significant share” of infections in South America, according to the WHO.

The WHO reclassified three COVID-19 mutations from “variants of concern” to “variants under surveillance” because Delta presented such a serious threat to other mutations. In September, Eta, Iota, and Kappa were reclassified as “simply not taking hold” in light of the other varieties of concern.

Experts in the UK are now monitoring a sub-variant of the Delta mutation known as “Delta Plus” by some. Experts say it’s not surprising to see new mutations emerge among the thousands of COVID variants that have traveled around the world since the pandemic began. The prevalence of “Delta Plus” has been steadily increasing in the United Kingdom, but there is no reason to suppose it is more transmissible or lethal than other variants.

Professor Francois Balloux, director of the University College London’s Genetics Institute, told the BBC that it is expected to be up to 10% more transmissible. “It might be marginally, subtly more transmissible, but it’s not something as bad as we’ve seen before.” Variants in and of themselves aren’t a cause for concern, as this happens all the time with viruses. It’s not uncommon for new flu viruses to evolve, necessitating the updating of vaccines to account for the alterations. The possibility of an is something to be concerned about. This is a condensed version of the information.