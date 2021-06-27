Othal Wallace, the suspect in the Daytona Beach police shooting, has been identified, and a reward of $100,000 has been offered.

Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Florida police officer on Wednesday evening as 29-year-old Othal Wallace, and have offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

After an anonymous police officer confronted Wallace, who was later publicly identified in a news release by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, the shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. on the 100 block of Kingston Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The officer approached Wallace sitting in his gray 2016 Honda HRV and asked if he lived in the area, according to body camera footage provided by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Wednesday evening.

Wallace was seen getting out of his car and asking the officer, “What’s going on?” while the officer tried to calm him down and pushed him to return to his car.

“Come on now, come on now,” the suspect said. “Don’t do this,” the officer said as he put his hands on Wallace and tried to get him to return to his seat, before a fight ensued in which the 29-year-old appeared to push the officer away.

The video was shaky because it was shot in the dark, but it showed a fight between the two officers before a single gunshot was heard and the officer slumped to the ground.

The officer was discovered by his colleagues lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound, minutes after he stopped responding to his radio, according to a post on Twitter from the Daytona Beach Police Department. Wallace had vanished from the scene.

Later that day, local authorities issued a photograph of Wallace as well as images of his automobile, which had his CA license plate 7TNX532, and begged neighbors to come forward with any information that could lead to his arrest.

Chitwood offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to Wallace’s capture, calling him “armed and dangerous” and urging people to “keep the @DaytonaBchPD officer and family in your prayers.”

This is the assailant. Please remember to pray for Officer @DaytonaBchPD and his family. REWARD OF $100K FOR INFORMATION THAT LEADS TO THE CAPTURE OF THE SUSPECT. twitter.com/NNgWcnyVRZ

— Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 24, 2021

. This is a brief summary.