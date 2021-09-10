Osama bin Laden called his mother to inform her that he would be unable to contact her.

This website chronicles the events of 9/11 as they unfolded 20 years ago, day by day.

On September 10, Osama bin Laden called his mother in Syria to tell her that he might not be able to see her for a while because “something major” was about to happen that would cut off their communications for a long period.

Osama bin Laden was born on March 10, 1957, in Riyadh, to Mohammed bin Laden and his Syrian wife, Alia Ghanem. He was the 17th of 52 children born to the older bin Laden, who had 11 spouses throughout the years. Bin Laden’s father became Saudi Arabia’s wealthiest construction entrepreneur and a close friend of the Saudi royal family, receiving several contracts to develop basic infrastructure and then rebuild Islamic holy shrines.

Osama bin Laden’s mother divorced Mohammed when he was three years old, and he was reared in Saudi Arabia by his mother’s second spouse. He grew raised and went to school primarily in Jeddah, where he became a member of the Muslim Brotherhood at a young age. Following the Soviet invasion of Pakistan (and later Afghanistan) in 1979, Osama bin Laden moved to Pakistan (and subsequently Afghanistan), where he met a number of rising Islamic extreme academics. During the Soviet occupation, his principal responsibilities were looking after Afghan and Arab combatants and refugees, as well as monitoring Saudi and Gulf state young men who came to Afghanistan to conduct “jihad.” During this time, the CIA had no contact with bin Laden because he was primarily dealing with the governments of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

With the Soviet exit in 1989, the CIA withdrew all assistance for its covert action campaign against the Soviets and left the country with no substantial assets. Except for the fact that he was one of many financiers of radical and terrorist organisations, little was known about bin Laden. The Bin Laden Station, a secret unit under the CIA Counterterrorist Center (CTC), was founded in 1993 to develop intelligence on the financier. The CIA worked alone and with friendly foreign intelligence services until August 1998, when the two African embassies were assaulted. This is a condensed version of the information.