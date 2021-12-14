Organizers of the Teachers’ ‘Dash for Cash’ Apologize for the Event and Donate $15K to Area Educators.

The organizers of a tumultuous South Dakota fundraiser that went viral online have issued an apology.

The organizers of the Dash for Cash event, the Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team and CU Mortgage Direct, have issued a joint apology for the first edition of the fundraiser. “We can see how it appears to be humiliating and derogatory towards the participating instructors and the teaching profession as a whole,” the statement added, “even though our objective was to give a good and fun experience for teachers.” Prior to the fundraising, participants and other teachers were given a unique spotlight to commemorate their achievements, according to the statement. The Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct “take [their]position in the community seriously and work hard to help regional non-profit organisations in a variety of ways,” according to the statement. The Dash for Cash took place on December 11 during the Stampede’s game versus the Nebraska Tri-City Storm. On a carpet put in the center of the ice, ten local teachers had five minutes to collect as many $1 bills as they could out of $5,000. Each participant received at least $500, according to Stampede president Jim Olander, which they can use to pay for class projects.

However, video footage of the event went viral quickly—not because it was a fun method to raise money, but because it reportedly humiliated and degraded instructors. Participants rushed on the floor to get the money while onlookers watched and cheered in a video of the event that drew widespread condemnation online and from teachers’ unions.

“As a state, we shouldn’t be forcing teachers to crawl around on an ice rink to collect the money they need to run their classrooms,” said Loren Paul, the South Dakota Education Association’s president.

The Stampede and CU Mortgage Direct have pledged to donate $15,500 to local teachers in reaction to the outrage. The participants will receive an additional $500 in addition to their present total, and the 21 who were not chosen will also receive $500.

