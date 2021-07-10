Organ donation is racially lopsided, according to America’s first black female transplant surgeon.

While donated organs are distributed fairly along racial lines in America, the nation’s first black female transplant surgeon claims that African-Americans continue to confront specific obstacles in the life-saving process she has worked in since 1989.

Velma Scantlebury told Zenger that the black community has to be more aware of the need for more nonwhite Americans to donate organs. The Minority Organ and Tissue Transplant Education Program, which she started in 1991, is one example.

Even though they are more likely to have end-stage renal disease, African-Americans have a harder time getting on transplant lists. They lag behind whites when it comes to kidney transplants. According to Scantlebury, her black patients suffer disparities in health care, including poor treatment by some doctors, a lack of insurance, late referrals to specialists, and a lack of health literacy.

“Due to a lack of health-care equity, they are frequently detected late. Many people have trouble navigating the system to acquire the necessary testing when they are referred for transplant. “Despite the fact that hypertension and diabetes are more common in African-Americans, many patients are overlooked when it comes to having their kidney function checked,” said Scantlebury, who has conducted over 2,000 transplants.

When she meets with folks in the final stages of renal failure, she generally gets the same answers to her queries.

“I often ask them, ‘Who were you seeing?’ Were you on your way to the doctor?’ Typically, I hear things like: no insurance, couldn’t afford the drugs, doctor retired, couldn’t return because they owed the clinic money, and so on. The lack of universal health care is a concern in this country, according to Scantlebury. “Better education and more doctors who are sensitive to patients’ needs — early discussion of options and physician advocacy — can help.”

Scantlebury has had a difficult time breaking into a field dominated by white males and white surgeons, but her parents’ drive has helped her succeed.

"My parents instilled in us the value of education and the belief that we can achieve anything we set our minds to. Obstacles were not something I was exposed to as a child. She told Zenger, "I saw possibilities." "My parents knew I wanted to be a doctor, so my mother immigrated to the United States despite not having any money."