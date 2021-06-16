Oregon becomes the third state to legalize the disposal of human bodies after death.

Oregon has become the third state to make the practice of converting human bodies to soil legal.

According to KOIN Portland, Governor Kate Brown signed House Bill 2574 on Tuesday, which “clarifies permissibility of dispose of human bodies by alternate permitted techniques including alkaline hydrolysis and natural organic reduction.”

Natural organic reduction, according to the bill, refers to the “limited fast conversion of human remains to soil.”

Representatives Pam Marsh and Brian Clem sponsored the bill, which will take effect on July 1, 2022. On June 8, the state Senate approved the bill.

“I wrote House Bill 2574 to allow Oregonians to choose natural organic reduction as another option after death,” Marsh told this website. All of us, or the loved ones we leave behind, will have to make decisions on what to do with our corpses once we are no longer alive. For those who choose it, natural organic reduction is a safe, proven, and more sustainable option.”

“These are difficult questions to consider, but making a decision about our bodies’ disposition that matches with our ideals may be immensely comforting,” she concluded. I’m ecstatic that Oregonians will now have the option of voting for NOR.”

NOR, according to Marsh’s testimony, “gently turns human remains into soil in four to six weeks.” Human remains are mixed with straw, wood chips, and other natural elements in enormous jars in this process.”

“The decomposition process generates heat of over 131 degrees Fahrenheit, which kills viruses, bacteria, and pathogens, and exceeds EPA criteria for heavy metals, which are stabilized in the soil rather than volatilized,” the statement says. The produced soil is suitable for use in gardens, trees, and other areas.”

The testimony document also states that after the completion of the NOR process, families of the deceased will be given the opportunity to choose the “best resting place for the soil.” Marsh also said in her testimony that the act of natural organic reduction benefits the environment because it uses far less energy than cremation.

The passage of HB 2574 makes Oregon the third state to legalize the NOR process.

In 2019, Washington became the first state to legalize it, and the law went into effect in May 2020. The bill,. This is a brief summary.