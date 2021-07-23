Order of Countries for the 2021 Olympic Ceremony: When Will Team USA Appear?

The United States will be one of the last three countries to appear in the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony’s athlete parade.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in October 2020 and December 2019 that France and the United States, the host countries for the upcoming Olympic Games in 2024 and 2028, respectively, will march barely ahead of Japan to promote the future games.

According to the Japanese news source, Team USA will be followed by France’s team before Japan’s Olympic competitors finish the parade.

This year’s marching order deviates from the official Olympic Charter, which states: “The delegations parade in alphabetical order according to the host country’s language, except for Greece, which leads the parade, and for the host country, which comes in last.”

Greece leads the athletes in the procession since it is the historic site of the ancient Olympic Games and the first edition of the modern Olympics, which took place in 1896.

According to Kyodo News in December 2019, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated that future host countries will march last at Olympic Games opening ceremonies.

According to Kyodo News and the BBC, the marching order for the athletes’ parade will be based on the alphabetical order of the Japanese language, rather than the English alphabetical order that was employed when Japan previously held the Olympics.

According to Kyodo News, the marching orders for the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the 1972 Winter Olympics in Sapporo, and the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano were written in English to reflect the country’s international understanding.

The news agency stated in October 2020 that this year’s departure from tradition wants to showcase the Japanese language by placing it at the heart of the annual procession.

This website has reached out to the IOC for more information.

Protocols for Other Olympic Ceremonies

Rule 55 of the Olympic Charter stipulates “the protocol that must be maintained at the Opening Ceremony of the Games, including the phrasing of the opening words to be spoken by the representative of the host country,” according to the official Olympics website.

Some of the protocols that must be followed are listed below. This is a condensed version of the information.