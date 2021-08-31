Opinions on a woman who dates other men while her boyfriend is at work are divided on the internet.

A video of a lady going on a date with another man while her partner is at work has split the internet, with some finding her polyamory humorous and others condemning her behavior.

On TikTok, the woman goes by the handle Kaniseofficial and detailed her daily routine, which included going out to dinner with one man before coming home to finish preparing pasta in time for her boyfriend’s arrival.

The video begins with her going to Starbucks, grocery shopping, working, playing with her cat, and drinking wine with a buddy while browsing a dating app.

After that, the woman can be heard saying: “I then made supper, my partner said he wanted spaghetti today, and while he was at work, I went on a date.” The video has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter.

While out with her date, she has a pizza and a cocktail, and she remarks, “The place was really, really good.” I had a great night because the discussion was great and the food was delicious.”

“When I went back home, I finished off that pasta I was working on earlier,” she says as she finishes the video by taping herself adding prawns and chicken to the pasta. I served it to him [her boyfriend]for supper since it was delicious.

“We went to sleep after watching a movie.”

She went on to remark, “For everyone confused: I have a man (2 years), yet I’m single till my taxes indicate married.” He also has the choice of dating, but he chooses not to.”

On TikTok, the video has been seen 194,000 times and garnered 41,200 likes since it was posted on August 28.

The video was also retweeted on August 30 by user _GordonGartrell with the description “Now did I hear that correctly,” and it has now had 2.3 million views, 2,100 comments, and 30,300 retweets.

