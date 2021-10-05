Opinions are divided over a father’s unusual method of hanging his baby on a chair.

A father’s funny manner of hanging his kid in a sling from the back of a chair has sparked debate online.

Any parent knows that newborns will sleep almost anywhere, but waking them up too early may result in a screaming match.

That appeared to be the problem for one father, who devised the brilliant idea of letting his daughter dangle from the back of the seat while she napped.

“My husband chose to put our baby on the back of the chair,” Diamond Holman joked in a video posted to her TikTok account, @cinderrastathebrand, on Sunday.

As he claims, “she coolin,” the video begins as he is in the middle of his sentence.

“Why were you just hanging her up, come on fathers, be doing anything?” Holman asks in the background.

“She cool, she sleepy, what you mean?” her husband responds.

The video, which can be viewed here, has received more than 15 million views and has been shared over one million times on Twitter.

Many individuals said the job was dangerous, causing Holman, who is believed to be from Washington, D.C., to post a follow-up video in which she addressed the trolls.

“Baby, why are people so worried?” she asked. Isn’t it true that you weren’t up there for that long?

“People act as if parenting is supposed to be so stressful, as if you should mind your own business. We’re good all over the place. We’ve got this s*** under lock and key.

“You’re completely correct; why would we leave her up there?” says the narrator. No, she’s OK, and even if I had to leave her up there, I’d be right there with her while she hung.”

@cinderrastathebrand

She also tweeted a wonderful montage of her husband and their daughter, captioning it, “What a Great Father.” He is always there for his kid and adores her.”

She also posted a witty lesson on Monday, demonstrating how to replicate her husband’s move by slinging a toy.

"Go ahead and unfasten the side straps, loosen it at the top, and pull her off from around," she says.