Operators of a Florida addiction clinic were found guilty of a $112 million fraud scheme.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that two Florida brothers who run anti-addiction clinics were found guilty of charging their patients $112 million for services that were either unnecessary or never provided.

Jonathan Markovich, 37, and Daniel Markovich, 33, both of Bal Harbour, colluded to collect the fraudulent funds at two addiction treatment centers in south Florida that they owned and operated. The first, Compass Detox, was an inpatient residential treatment clinic, while the second, WAR Network, was an outpatient treatment center.

According to the DOJ, Jonathan Markovich owned both of the properties. According to the facility’s websites, they can help with a number of addictions, including alcoholism, methamphetamines, and cocaine.

The two men were found guilty of conspiring to conduct health-care fraud and wire fraud, and they could spend the rest of their lives in federal prison. The date of sentencing has been set on January 13, 2022.

Jonathan Markovich was also found guilty of bank fraud and money laundering after claiming on loan applications that his facilities were not involved in criminal activities.

According to DOJ data, the brothers planned to use their clinics as a foundation for a variety of illegal enterprises. This includes using bribes such as free airline tickets and medications to attract patients, as well as switching patients back and forth between clinics to bill them as much as possible.

In addition, the DOJ alleged that clinic workers would administer illegal substances to incoming patients in order to ensure that they required costly detox procedures. “Therapy sessions were invoiced for but not consistently offered or attended once at the clinic, and excessive, medically unnecessary urine drug tests were performed,” according to the report. Patients were also given a drink known as “Comfort Drink,” which was designed to sedate them and ensure that they would return for repeated treatments.

"By taking advantage of people seeking treatment, these substance addiction treatment center owners staged a large, multi-year fraudulent billing scam," said DOJ Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. "Today's verdicts highlight the Department of Justice's Sober Homes Initiative's success in safeguarding patients and punishing deceptive substance addiction treatment providers." The Department of Justice's Sober Homes Initiative was established in 2020 with the goal of identifying and prosecuting staff of rehab facilities who attempted to exploit addiction patients.