Opening Hours for Mcdonald’s, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, and Other Restaurants on Labor Day 2021.

You might want to treat yourself to a dinner from your favorite chain restaurant while taking advantage of the additional day off this Labor Day.

Which chains are open for business this Labor Day, despite the fact that it is a federal holiday?

Here’s the lowdown on everything from Applebee’s and McDonald’s to Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell…

Applebee’s has previously offered complimentary children’s lunches as part of a holiday promotion.

While the restaurant business will be open as usual on Labor Day, no special discounts are presently available.

Check with your local branch for hours of operation.

Arby’s

Arby’s is open on Labor Day for meat eaters.

By joining up for their email newsletter on their website, you can get 50% off your next meal.

Boston Market is a market in Boston, Massachusetts.

This Labor Day, Boston Market is offering a 1/4 white or dark rotisserie chicken individual meal for $5.

To print your coupon, go to the website.

Buffalo Wild Wings is a chain of restaurants in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo Wild Wings is open for Labor Day if you prefer casual dining.

Check the website for the most up-to-date promotional offerings, such as a $39.99 bundle of 30 wings, everything pretzel knots, and giant tater tots.

Burger King is a fast food restaurant chain.

On Labor Day, this national fast food restaurant will be open.

There are no special holiday specials available countrywide, so check with your local branch.

The Cheesecake Factory is a company that makes cheesecakes.

On the holiday, The Cheesecake Factory is open.

Try some of your neighborhood restaurant’s seasonal specialties, such as Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake or the newest flavor, Coconut Cream Pie Cheesecake.

Chick-fil-A

This Labor Day, most Chick-fil-A locations will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., but some locations may open earlier or later, so check local hours.

Before it disappears from the seasonal menu, try their Peach Milkshake.

Chili’s

Chili’s, a casual dining favorite, is available for dine-in or curb-side pickup on Labor Day.

Check your local restaurant’s hours of operation.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a chain of Mexican restaurants.

Chipotle restaurants will be open on Labor Day, so Mexican cuisine enthusiasts will be able to get their fix.

Chipotle Rewards is a program that allows regulars to earn points for free food. This is a condensed version of the information.