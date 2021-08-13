‘Open your eyes,’ says an unvaccinated man in a Louisiana ICU, urging others to get vaccinated.

After becoming gravely ill, a hospitalized COVID-19 patient in Louisiana who had not been vaccinated has urged people to “open [their]eyes” and get vaccinated.

COVID-19 made him feel “like your lungs were simply clamped down,” according to the man, who only went by the name Jim.

He said that he was not anti-vaccine, but that he had not yet scheduled his first shot.

When CNN host Don Lemon asked Jim what advice he would give to people who were debating whether or not to get vaccinated, Jim said, “Open your eyes.” Pay attention to this.”

He claimed that he was now “doing a lot better” after spending three days in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Baton Rouge General Hospital-Mid City, where doctors said COVID patients accounted for 90% of resources and 90% of beds.

Lemon was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, reviewing the situation in hospitals in the wake of an increase of COVID patients.

The Louisiana Department of Health announced 5,268 new COVID cases on Thursday. According to the report, 2,901 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID, the highest number since the outbreak began.

Officials also reported 54 COVID deaths, one fewer than the day before. “Please stay safe and use the hashtag #maskup. If you haven’t already, consider getting your vaccine,” the department tweeted.

A man in Florida who spent weeks in an ICU after contracting COVID earlier this week urged people to obtain the immunization.

After spending more than 20 days in the UF Health Jacksonville ICU with severe COVID symptoms, Lawrence Johnson, 67, talked to the media.

Johnson told First Coast News, “I was inconsiderate, ignorant, and idiotic for not receiving the vaccination.” “I definitely would have gotten it if someone had talked to me and explained the need of the vaccine and all of that.”

“This infection will virtually suffocate you,” he predicted.

The 67-year-old went on to say that he believes God sent him to "be his ambassador" and encourage people to get vaccinated in the state, which has the worst seven-day average in the country.