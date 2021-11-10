Onstage, Astroworld fans scream “Man Died 5 Songs Ago” at Travis Scott.

Fans’ perspectives from last week’s Astroworld tragedy, which claimed the lives of eight individuals, are continuing to surface in viral videos.

Travis Scott performed at his Astroworld Festival in Texas on Friday.

Following a crowd surge that saw supporters smashed against one another and obstacles, eight people died and several more were taken to the hospital.

Houston officials are investigating what went wrong and what could have been done, while fans take to social media to tell their accounts of the night, including the cautions they offered to staff.

Yesterday, TikTok user @cpvris_ shared a video from the crowd that her girlfriend had emailed her. The crowd was recorded chanting “Stop the performance” at Scott, and the footage has been seen a total of 26 million times over two uploads.

As Scott stood on a stage platform, appearing in preparation to perform his next song, the crowd chanted “stop the show,” visibly uneasy and pressed up against one another.

“That man died like five songs ago and is still on the ground,” one fan can be heard shouting.

From the footage, it’s unclear whether Scott could hear the chanting. Despite the fact that it was loud and clear from the camera’s vantage point, Scott did not appear to react.

@xhaleywasherex @cpvris Reply original sound – paris I hope this helped This is just one of many videos that have been circulating on social media showcasing the horrible scenes from Astroworld. A fan climbed to the top of the camera platform, screaming that “a man just died in there,” only to be ignored and told to get down in one viral video.

The woman, Seanna Faith McCarty, was caught on tape climbing the ladder to the platform and pointing out the deaths in the throng to the cameraman filming the live-streamed event.

McCarty described a human “Jenga Tower topple” in the crowd and “layers of fallen people” on the floor in an Instagram statement.

