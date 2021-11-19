OnlyFans welcomes White Castle to share spicy Thanksgiving stuffing recipes.

If you’re weary of the same old Thanksgiving meal, this year you can spice things up with White Castle’s hot stuffing slider recipes—available only on OnlyFans.

Manny Washington Jr., an Orlando Fire Department firefighter and chef, is cooking up a storm on the content platform, which is connected with a different kind of spice.

Washington Jr. collaborated with the burger restaurant to offer two variations on the brand’s original slider stuffing recipe, which was first introduced in 1991.

According to legend, it was created when a worker put a bag of sliders into his grandmother’s stuffing mixture, and the rest is history.

Cravers can now make a Bacon Jalapeo Cheese Slider Stuffing at home, which has been given a fiery kick just in time for Thanksgiving.

Jalapeo peppers, bacon, cumin, celery, cilantro, and shredded pepper jack cheese are all used in this recipe.

The Southwest Jalapeo Cheese Slider Stuffing recipe, on the other hand, is believed to feature even more jalapeos as well as poblano peppers for aficionados wanting for a little more heat.

White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson stated: “Because these recipes pack a punch, the holiday season is about to get a whole lot hotter.

“The best part about the Bacon and Southwest variants of the Jalapeo Cheese Slider Stuffing is that you can make them both as spicy as you want.

“These side dishes are a must-have for Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving festivities.”

On Thursday, WhiteCastle teased a video of Washing Jr. on its Facebook page, saying: “It’s about to get hot in here, Cravers… Because our NEW Southwest Jalapeo Cheese Slider Stuffing recipe is so spicy, @ChefMannyFD had to post it first on OnlyFans.com/whitecastle.” While the original recipe and the cheese jalapeo version can be purchased in-store and ready-to-eat, the southwest version is only accessible on the steaming content platform.

The internet subscription service, which debuted in 2016, lets authors to make money by selling content, which is frequently of a sexual nature.

“This Thanksgiving, we’re serving FIRE—a very hot, dangerously SPICY version of our iconic side dish,” they add on their OnlyFans page.

12 White Castle® Jalapeo Cheese Sliders10 Tablespoons Butter1 Cup bacon jalapeo cheese slider filling This is a condensed version of the information.