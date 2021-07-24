‘Only White Lives Matter,’ says Cori Bush, a black Democrat who has received racist death threats.

Cori Bush, a black Missouri Democratic Representative, detailed racist death threats she has received on Twitter. One message said, “Only white lives matter, you bed-wench porch monkey [n-word].”

“White supremacists wanted me dead before I came to Congress,” Bush posted on Twitter on Thursday. As a Black woman speaking truth in the halls of power, white supremacist threats on my life have only increased.”

“Just know that they won’t be able to stop us. They can’t,” she stated, before going into detail about the threats she has received.

“Tone it down, bitch,” she commented in the first thread. If you keep running away from that enormous old gorilla mouth, you’re going to get yourself killed. Have you ever seen how you appear while you’re spewing that nonsense? You need to go to the zoo and be put in a fcking cage. How about [n-word] reform instead of police reform? ‘The only good [n-word] is a dead [n-word],’ as they say in the country.

“People like you are promoting the racist narrative,” read another remark.

All in your personal bank account’s name.

I wish someone defuses your head from your body because you’re simply another lowlife.”

“You Mother is a whore and I see you aren’t nobody wants to bang your big stinky ass so get cancer and die you cnt and maybe your kids will get cancer and die before you,” read another. ”Burn low and hang high, you treacherous cnt,” one said.

Bush was elected to Congress as the first Black woman from her native state in November 2020. Her career as a politician and community organizer has been shaped by her racial identity.

“To the Black women, the Black girls, the nurses, the crucial workers, the single mothers: This is our moment,” Bush declared during her election night victory address. She joined “the Squad,” a progressive Democratic club made up of women of color, after becoming a member of Congress.

Bush worked as a nurse and a preacher prior to her election. She was also a member of the racial justice organization Black Lives Matter. She was a significant figure during the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, following the police shooting death of Michael Brown, a Black teenager.

