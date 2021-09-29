Only one competitive seat would be left under the GOP’s redrawn Texas congressional map.

The proposed new congressional map in Texas, drawn up by Republican lawmakers, appears to favor incumbents and maintain GOP control of the state’s delegation, with only one possible competitive district.

In the 2020 Census, Texas was the only state in the US to get two additional congressional districts.

The Republican-controlled State Senate redistricting committee (headed by State Senator Joan Huffman) submitted a draft map that appeared to benefit the Republican party by allowing it to keep 23 of the 36 seats it currently has while also adding two new seats.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the first draft of the new congressional map for Texas’ 38 seats shows that there will be only one congressional district in the state—the 15th Congressional District in South Texas, which is currently held by Democrat Vicente Gonzalez—where the margin between Joe Biden and Donald Trump voters in 2020 was less than five percentage points.

The proposed reforms would make it easier for incumbents on both sides to win re-election, and they appear to make a handful of potentially vulnerable seats more likely to stay in Republican hands.

According to the Texas Tribune, the revisions will do this by limiting the number of districts where Black and Hispanic individuals make up the majority of eligible voters.

Despite the fact that Black and Hispanic voters have accounted for nearly all of Texas’ recent development, the proposal would reduce the number of mostly Hispanic districts in the state from eight to seven, with no districts having a Black majority. The map would increase the number of districts with a majority of white people from 22 to 23.

The revisions to the map, according to Domingo Garcia, national head of the League of United Latin American Citizens, are “obviously gerrymandered by politicians” to protect present incumbents while discriminating against millions of potential non-white voters.

“Since 1970, LULAC has brought action against the state of Texas every ten years, and we’ve won every ten years. We expect to end up in federal court again unless new maps are drawn,” Garcia told The Texas Tribune.

The proposed plan, according to Gary Bledsoe, head of the Texas NAACP, "vastly diminishes" the voting power of minorities everywhere.