Only a third of Republicans believe that voting is a fundamental right, according to a poll.

According to new polls, just under a third of Republican voters say voting is a “basic right,” while more than two-thirds consider it a “luxury.”

Democrats in Congress are presently working to pass the For the People Act, a major piece of legislation that would strengthen voting rights and alter the electoral process in the United States. Meanwhile, Republicans in Washington, D.C. are opposed to the measure, and GOP legislators in state legislatures around the country have introduced — and in some cases adopted — legislation restricting voting rights.

According to new Pew Research Center research released Thursday, there are major differences between Democratic and Republican voters’ attitudes on voting rights, which appear to match with the political conflict raging in the Capitol and around the country.

Only 32% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters believe that voting is a fundamental right for all citizens that should not be limited. Meanwhile, 67 percent of GOP supporters believe that voting is a privilege with limited duties.

The significant majority of Democrats and Democrats-leaning Republicans disagreed with the mainstream Republican positions. Seventy-eight percent answered voting is a fundamental right, while only twenty-one percent claimed it is a privilege.

Overall, 57 percent of American voters consider voting to be a fundamental right, according to the poll. Casting a ballot in elections, on the other hand, was regarded as a privilege by 42 percent. Black Americans were the most inclined to regard voting as a fundamental right, with 77 percent categorizing it as such. White Americans were the least likely to see voting as a fundamental right, with only a slender majority of 51% believing it to be such.

The survey’s margin of error is 1.5 percentage points, based on a sample size of more than 10,000 people. It lasted eight days, from July 8 to July 18.

President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers have slammed Republican lawmakers’ voting access stance. They’ve claimed time and time again that the state legislation being pushed through by GOP legislators is akin to a “new Jim Crow.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer contrasted Republican arguments to those of segregationists in remarks on Thursday.

