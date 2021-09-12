Only a few hundred people show up for a pro-Trump rally that was expected to draw 10,000 people.

Organizers of a demonstration in Kentucky this weekend in support of former President Donald Trump, which will include numerous renowned sympathizers and conspiracy theorists, expected 10,000 people to attend. When local journalists sought to cover the event, fewer than 300 people were there.

On Friday and Saturday, the “We the People Reunion” was held at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture & Convention Center Fairgrounds in Powderly, Kentucky. According to the event and ticket page online, prominent speakers included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, retired General Michael Flynn, attorney Lin Wood, and others.

According to an NBC News affiliate report, local channel WFIE 14 News dispatched a team to the event on Friday to film video, but they were eventually forced to leave. According to the TV channel, promoters had expected a gathering of roughly 10,000 people, but their journalists only observed about 300 people. The rally’s organizers apparently declined to speak with WFIE about it.

According to the event’s description:

“The Year’s Biggest Patriot Rally – A True Reunion Of We, The People,” including the biggest figures in the conservative patriot movement like Gen. Flynn, Lin Wood, Candace Owens, Mike Lindell, and others, as well as top-notch Christian and Country Music Entertainment! Simply put, for American patriots, this will be THE ‘Event Of The Year!’

Unlike many recent pro-Trump events featuring Lindell, Flynn, and other conservative personalities, tickets for the We the People Reunion start at $125, according to Forward Kentucky. Tickets for general admission “plus” were $250, while VIP tickets were $500.

This website requested comment from the organizers via their event ticketing page and the convention facility, but did not receive a response right away.

Lindell, Flynn, and many other right speakers have been touring the United States and speaking at numerous pro-Trump rallies, mostly to promote unfounded accusations that President Joe Biden’s 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen.” Trump has made similar baseless allegations in the past.

Trump said Biden “cheated” to win the 2020 election during a Friday interview with The Gateway Pundit. He predicted that Biden would be fired before the end of the year. This is a condensed version of the information.