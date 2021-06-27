Only 43 people withdrew their signatures from the petition to recall Gavin Newsom.

Only 43 Californians elected to remove their signatures from a petition calling for Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall, but the recall election will still take place later this year.

Signatories to the petition to recall the Democratic governor had a 30-day window to withdraw their names, but only a small percentage of people chose to do so. The total number of verified signatures has surpassed 1.7 million.

Because only 1,495,709 validated signatures were required to initiate the election, it is assured to take place. The date for the extraordinary election has yet to be determined.

According to KESQ, California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber alerted the California Department of Finance that 43 signatures were removed during the withdrawal period.

The Department of Finance is now consulting with the Secretary of State and county election authorities to determine the cost of holding a recall election. This meeting must take place within 30 days.

The lieutenant governor is obligated by California law to hold a recall election within 60 days following the verification of signatures, but no later than 80 days.

Some recall opponents hoped that more people would withdraw their signatures. According to The Sacramento Bee, former California Senate President pro tem Don Perata, a Democrat, formed a “Stop the Steal” committee to persuade individuals to remove their signatures.

There will be two parts to the recall election. First and foremost, voters will be asked whether they want Newsom to be removed from office. Second, they will be given a list of candidates from which to choose his replacement.

If 50 percent of voters approve of removing Newsom, then the replacement candidate who wins the most votes becomes the next governor. The winning candidate doesn’t need to win 50 percent support, but just has to defeat the other candidates. Newsom isn’t permitted to run as his own replacement.

In 2003, Governor Gray Davis, a Democrat was successfully recalled using this method. Voters chose to remove him from office and elected movie star and Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger to replace him. Schwarzenegger won 48.6 percent of the vote.

Newsom has criticized the campaign to recall him as a partisan Republican effort, while polls have suggested that Newsom will survive the recall election