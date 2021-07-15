Only 25% of the world’s population has been vaccinated, according to a WHO committee.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is urging governments to share COVID-19 vaccines with low-income countries, claiming that unprotected people could lead to more deadly varieties that are more difficult to control.

According to a tracker kept by Brown University, only around 25% of the global population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. While countries with high vaccination rates have returned to normal, the WHO has warned that the health crisis is far from finished.

The pandemic is far from over, despite national, regional, and global efforts, a WHO emergency committee concluded on Thursday. “The committee recognized the high risk of the creation and global dissemination of new and potentially more harmful varieties of concern that will be even more difficult to control,” according to the report.

The coronavirus has been changing since the beginning of the pandemic, but the more variants that emerge, the greater the chance that a variant would be even more contagious or lethal than earlier ones. This heightened the need for Americans to get vaccinated because, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated, when diseases run rampant, mutations arise.

Vaccines against the Delta variety, which is the most common strain in the United States, have proven to be effective. However, this isn’t always the case.

“We could see an increase of variations that can infect, cause outbreaks here and other vaccinated countries, necessitating us to update our vaccines and vaccinate everyone again,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, tweeted in January. “It’s a terrible scenario of a never-ending pandemic,” says the author.

In the United States, approximately 70% of people have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, nearly three times the global average. The more people that are vaccinated against the coronavirus, the fewer mutations there are to identify.

The WHO’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, renewed his call for the globe to increase immunization efforts on Wednesday. Before vaccinating children or saving doses, he has pushed for governments to give unused doses. This is a condensed version of the information.