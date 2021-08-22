Only 25% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, according to a poll.

Only a quarter of Americans approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, despite widespread criticism of the country’s botched withdrawal of US forces.

According to a new poll released by NBC News on Sunday, only 25% of respondents approve of Biden’s handling of the Afghan crisis. On the other hand, 60 percent of respondents said they disagreed of the president’s decision to leave the two-decade-long fight.

The poll was conducted between August 14 and 17, with a margin of error of 3.1 percent. For the poll, a thousand persons in the United States were interviewed.

Biden’s overall approval rating dropped to 49 percent in the current poll, down from 53 percent in April. In addition, the president’s disapproval rating increased by 9 points to 48 percent, up from 39 percent in the spring.

In February 2020, the Trump administration signed an agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the terms of the agreement, the United States expected to evacuate all of its troops by May 1 of this year. Biden extended the deadline to September 11 after assuming office, then brought it forward to August 31. Last Sunday, however, the Taliban reclaimed near-total control of the country, two weeks before Biden’s deadline.

The US was caught off surprise by the Taliban’s quick takeover. According to reports, military and intelligence officials predicted the US-backed Afghan government may fall within a month to 90 days. Biden and other administration officials have openly dismissed the allegations, with the president claiming that the Taliban’s return to power is “not inevitable.”

As the US has hurried to remove Americans still in Afghanistan, as well as thousands of Afghans who have cooperated with the US and its NATO allies over the past 20 years, Biden has come under fire. Under Taliban leadership, many of those Afghans have received death threats and are concerned about their safety.

The findings of the NBC News poll match those of a different poll done by Morning Consult/Politico earlier this month. Only 25% of registered voters thought the Afghanistan withdrawal was going “very” or “somewhat” well, according to the poll. Meanwhile, 57% of respondents thought things were going poorly or not at all.

