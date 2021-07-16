Only 182 cases of potential voter fraud were discovered in Arizona in 2020, undermining Trump’s claims.

According to the Associated Press, election authorities discovered 182 examples of probable voter fraud out of over three million ballots cast in Arizona’s most populated county in the 2020 presidential election. The low results bolster former President Donald Trump’s assertions that the election was rigged in areas like Arizona.

The 182 cases were highlighted because they showed enough signs of a problem to warrant additional inquiry. According to the Associated Press, just four charges have been brought in connection with the cases, no one has been convicted, and no votes have been proven to have been counted twice.

While it’s possible that additional incidents could emerge, the data show that Trump’s assertions that fraud and anomalies lost him votes in Arizona are implausible. Out of 3.4 million votes cast, Biden received 10,400 more votes than Trump in the final, certified, and audited results.

The findings of the Associated Press are consistent with past research that suggest voter fraud is uncommon. The system has numerous safeguards in place to not only prevent fraud but also to detect it when it occurs.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, stated, “The reality of the matter is that election officials across the state are very involved in working to preserve the integrity of our elections and the public’s faith in them.” “And part of it is treating the possibility of voting fraud with seriousness.”

The possible instances in Arizona also highlight another reality: voter fraud is frequently bipartisan. Two Democratic voters and two Republican voters were engaged in the four Arizona cases that culminated in criminal prosecution.

The AP’s investigation backs up claims made by several state and local election authorities, including some Republican county officials and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey, that Arizona’s presidential election was secure and the results were accurate.

Even yet, Arizona’s Republican-led state Senate has been conducting a “forensic audit” of results in Phoenix’s Maricopa County for months. Election experts have slammed the initiative, which has drawn bipartisan criticism, but some Republicans, including Trump, believe it will discover evidence of massive fraud.

Adrian Fontes, a Democrat who headed the Maricopa County election office during the 2020 election and lost his reelection attempt, said, "This is not a major concern." "That is a fabrication."