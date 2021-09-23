Only 16 countries have vaccinated 70% of their populations, which is the minimum need for COVID herd immunity.

Only 32% of the world has been properly vaccinated, and worldwide herd immunity could take up to eight months to achieve.

The historically rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines was greeted by a delayed global immunization effort, motivated in part by vaccine inequities. The World Health Organization has long emphasized the importance of a global vaccination strategy, warning that large swaths of unvaccinated people in low and middle-income countries will perpetuate the pandemic. However, vaccine hesitancy has left even high-income countries struggling to inoculate large populations.

Only 16 countries have properly vaccinated at least 70% of their citizens as of Thursday: Malta, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates, Iceland, Singapore, Spain, Qatar, Denmark, Uruguay, Chile, Ireland, the Seychelles, San Marino, Belgium, China, and Canada. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), believes that herd immunity can be achieved with as little as 70% of the population.

Only one of the five wealthiest countries on a per capita basis, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Ireland, Norway, and the United States, has surpassed the 70% mark, according to Nasdaq.

Herd immunity occurs when a large enough proportion of a population is immune to a virus, limiting the infection’s capacity to propagate and thereby safeguarding an entire society. In the case of COVID-19, the purpose of achieving herd immunity was to protect those who could not be vaccinated against the virus.

It’s possible, however, that this will never happen. The potential of the Delta form to infect vaccinated individuals and their propensity to transmit the virus to others made obtaining herd immunity “mythical,” according to Sir Andrew Pollard, leader of the Oxford Vaccine Group, who addressed British MPs in August.

“And it means that everybody who is still unvaccinated will come into contact with the virus at some point. It might not be this month or next month, or even next year, but they will come into contact with the virus at some point, and there is nothing we can do to stop it,” Pollard said.

Officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) have expressed concern about the world's ability to stop the virus from spreading, implying that SARS-CoV-2 may become endemic. Fauci, on the other hand, isn't giving up faith that COVID-19 will succeed.