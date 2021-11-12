Only 1,200 of the 1.1 million Homeland Security Threat Reports included the word “Trump.”

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

On November 12, Donald Trump tweeted, “Dominion Deleted 2.7 Million Trump Votes Nationwide.” Trump claimed that 1.2 million Trump votes in Pennsylvania were either deleted or swapped by Dominion Voting Systems machines, citing a news item he saw on the right-wing One America News Network. According to Trump, states that used Dominion machines transferred 435,000 Trump votes to Joe Biden.

Many people laughed at the assertions, but Christopher Krebs, the chief of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) cyber security office, was offended. Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani’s sidekick, was the first to suggest that voting machines themselves had been tampered with. Trump picked it up and reiterated the accusation once more. However, Krebs’ department was in charge of protecting electoral systems from outside attack, and they had worked specifically on the integrity and security of voting equipment.

Krebs made the decision that he “couldn’t let that stand.” He planned a reaction, and his Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published a statement with the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee, a group of state-level and civil organizations: “The election on November 3rd was the safest in American history,” they claimed. “Right now, election authorities around the country are analyzing and double-checking the whole election process before announcing the results.” According to the statement, all tightly contested election is routinely reviewed. The statement concluded, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, modified votes, or was in any way corrupted,” explicitly contradicting the president.

Behind the scenes, Kreb's organization worked with the FBI and the intelligence community throughout the election season, monitoring potential hazardous cyber activity and assisting state and local authorities with technical help. Even still, the convoluted story of Russian hacking in 2016 had produced the notion that votes might be tampered with. In reality, the systems involved with voter rolls, voting, and vote counting were labeled "vital infrastructure" in the last year, in part to prevent future election tampering.